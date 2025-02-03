Gunmen kidnap monarch, kill commercial motorcyclist in Edo

The traditional ruler for Udo-Eguare, Friday Onojie, has been kidnapped by gunmen who also killed commercial motorcyclist popularly called Okada in Igueben local government area of Edo State,

As gathered, Onojie was alleged to have been kidnapped inside a forest between Ubiaja, by rest house junction and Udo community while returning to his palace.

He was reportedly ambushed by the gunmen who shot an Okada rider dead before kidnapping the traditional ruler in the state.

Aside the monarch, five other persons were reported to have been kidnapped from the community during the attack.

Meanwhile, one of the victims escaped when the gunmen were moving the abductees to their den in the state.

The Spokesperson of Edo State Police command, Moses Yamu, confirmed the abduction of the monarch while responding to newsmen questions.

Yamu added that the traditional ruler and a 21-year-old man, who was identified as the deceased commercial motorcyclist, were on their way to the community when the incident happened.

“He was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle along a lonely path leading to the Community where they were ambushed by unknown persons, in the process the Okada rider was shot dead before the Onogie was abducted.”

He said the state commissioner Police, Betty Otimenyin, ordered the immediate deployment of the command’s tactical teams including the Police Mobile Force to that area to ensure the rescue of the victims and arrest of the culprits.

The Command spokesperson noted that the Area Commander is personally on ground commanding the operation as directed by the Commissioner of Police.