Gunmen kidnap medical doctor in Zamfara

Gunmen have abducted a medical doctor, Dr. Abdullahi Dangulbi, in a fresh wave of kidnapping incidents targeting professionals who the bandits believe will fetch high ransom when their relatives are contacted.

The doctor, who is attached to Anka General Hospital, was reportedly kidnapped while on a journey between Anka and Gusau, the state capital, raising fresh concerns over the safety of healthcare workers and commuters in the region plagued by banditry and insecurity.

The incident was revealed to The Guild on Thursday by security analyst Zagazola Makama, stating, “Dr Dangulbi was kidnapped by armed men at Tashar Kalgo village, a location just after Jangebe town in Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

“He was said to be travelling from Anka to the state capital, Gusau when the incident occurred. The gunmen are yet to contact any of the relatives or families of the doctor”.

Dr Dangulbi has been reported to be one of the few doctors remaining in the Anka General hospital who had refused to leave the health care facility amid incessant kidnappings by gunmen in the region.

The abduction reportedly took place yesterday at around 11:30 a.m. and as of the time of filing this report, authorities have not released any official statement concerning the incident.