Gunmen kidnap Lagos businesswoman, demand 10M ransom

A Lagos businesswoman, Aminat Folorunsho-Balogun, has been reported kidnapped by gunmen in Epe Local Government axis of the state.

It was learnt that the trader was kidnapped by gunmen from her shop at Lagos road, Plywood Junction in Epe, a few minutes after approaching the enterprise to procure some domestic items for use.

While trying to complete the transaction, the gunmen were said to have brought out their guns and whisked her away.

The husband to the abducted businesswoman, Folorunsho Balogun, in an interview with Newsmen yesterday, disclosed that the gunmen has contacted the family and were demanding for N10 million as ransom.

According to the husband, the men who pretended to be customers came to her shop to transact business with her and they later turned to be the kidnapping gangsters.

He said that a demand of N50m was made to the family in the beginning of the negotiation but later agreed to collect the sum of N10m.

Efforts were made to plead for a ransom of N2m but was outrightly rejected by the men, maintaining that the ransom cannot be reduced.

He, meanwhile, appealed to the Federal and Lagos State Governments to assist the family rescue his wife from her abductors in the state

Efforts to get the Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, response proved abortive while filing this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

