Gunmen kidnap Kwara APC chairman during attack

A group of unidentified gunmen have kidnapped a former ward chairman of a community in Kwara State, Abubakar Sise, following a fierce invasion which has caused massive unrest in the area.

The invaders were said to have stormed Sise’s residence in a boisterous manner, opening fire repeatedly and forcefully carted away with the abductee leaving the premises ransacked to the dismay and frightening of his family and nearby residents.

The eyewitnesses described the incident as terrifying as spent shells and some live rounds were seen on the premises of the community leader after the incident, as well as hammering on the issue of insecurity in the community and state at large.

”They didn’t touch anyone else, they came for one man, took him, and vanquished almost immediately,” a respondent stated following the incident which happened during early hours yesterday in Bodiya community, Baruten Local Government of the state.

A community leader, who said vigilante teams combed bushes, pathways and farmlands to rescue the subjugate said that efforts are ongoing to know Sise’s whereabouts.

”We are doing everything possible to find him and prevent these criminals from turning our village into a hunting ground,” said the leader who pleaded anonymity.

The residents in the area have called for urgent government’s intervention to protect vulnerable communities and strengthen local security structures for the safety of all and sundry.