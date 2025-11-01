Gunmen kidnap Kebbi deputy speaker from hometown

In a shocking development that has thrown the people of Kebbi State into panic, unidentified gunmen have abducted the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Samaila Bagudu, from his hometown in the state.

Residents disclosed to correspondents that the heavily armed men stormed the community, shots sporadically into the air to create chaos before whisking the lawmaker away.

According to residents, the kidnapping occurred shortly after the Deputy Speaker returned from observing his evening prayers yesterday.

The abduction took place in Bagudu town, the headquarters of Bagudu Local Government Area, where the legislator hails from.

Furthermore, residents said the attackers arrived on motorbikes in large numbers and operated for several minutes without resistance from both military and local vigilantes

Also, confirming the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Ahmed Idris, said security agencies had been alerted and were working tirelessly to ensure the lawmaker’s safe return.

“Security operatives are currently on the trail of the abductors, and every effort is being made to secure the Deputy Speaker’s release unharmed,” Idris stated in a brief press briefing.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, the Kebbi State Police Command had yet to release an official statement on the incident, even as tension continues to mount across the state over the growing wave of insecurity.