Gunmen kidnap Kaduna district head’s wife, daughter

A group of gunmen, suspected to be bandits, reportedly attacked the compound of the District Head of Aboro, Harira Abdullahi, abducting his wife and daughter, Maryam Suleiman, in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The armed men, who stormed the community on motorcycles, were said to have caused widespread fear and destruction across the neighborhood after shooting indiscriminately, before making their way out with the victims.

A resident, who requested anonymity while speaking to The Guild on Monday, confirmed that the attack had caused widespread panic within the community, stating that the district head’s house was intentionally targeted.

According to the source, the attack caused widespread confusion, prompting residents to quickly band together in an attempt to rescue the victim.

However, he disclosed that as residents pursued the gunmen into the bush, the armed assailants opened fire on them, leading to the death of a villager identified as Umar Abdullahi.

“The attack caused confusion, and the residents quickly came together in an attempt to rescue the victims,” the resident explained.

“As we pursued them into the bush to help the victims, the gunmen fired at us, unfortunately, one of our members, Umar Abdullahi, was killed, and another, Suleiman, was injured and is currently being treated in the hospital,” the source added.

The resident further mentioned that the deceased had been laid to rest according to Islamic customs while urging the government and security agencies to take immediate action to secure the safe return of the district head’s wife and daughter, as well as to protect the area from further attacks.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach the Kaduna State Police Command for comment were unsuccessful, as spokesperson DSP Mansir Hassan did not respond to inquiries at the time of this report, as his phone rang and no one answered.