Gunmen kidnap INEC official, boat capsizes in Bayelsa

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been reported to have kidnapped by gunmen in the Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, a few hours before the voting exercise commence for the 2023 gubernatorial poll in the state.

As gathered, the INEC official was forcefully taken by his captors while waiting to board a boat at the Amassoma Jetty to the destination where he was expected to perform his duties during the exercise.

“INEC also reports that its SPO (Supervising Polling Officer) assigned to Registration Area 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama LGA was abducted while waiting to board a boat at Amassoma Jetty. The security agencies have been notified,” the commission said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, a boat ferrying 12 commission officials for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state also capsized on Friday with result sheets lost.

“We wish to confirm that a boat carrying election personnel to Registration Area-17 (Koluama) in Southern Ijaw LGA capsized,” said a spokesperson for the commission in the state, Wilfred Ifogah.

“Fortunately, no life was lost as all election personnel numbering 12 and the boat operator were rescued. We however lost our result sheets, power banks and liggage containing personnel effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected Registration Areas is 5,386 and the number of PVCs collected is 5,311. INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of elections in the affected area.”

