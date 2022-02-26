Gunmen kidnap INEC employees during Imo bye-election

Gunmen were reported to have kidnapped some ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the bye-election for the Ngor Okpala state Constituency in Imo State.

Aside from the abducted staff, the gunmen were said to have taken away the electoral materials when they attacked the polling units within the poll expected to fill the vacant seat in the Imo State House of Assembly.

The INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the state, Francis Ezeonu, confirmed the abduction of the electoral officials while briefing pressmen in Owerri, the state capital.

During the interview on Saturday, the commissioner disclosed that law enforcement officers were currently on the trail of the abductors to rescue the staff and prosecute the offenders.

“We have noticed with great worries the abduction by some unknown persons of some of our ad-hoc staff, together with election materials towards the end of polls,” Ezeonu said.

“While the trend earlier in the day was violence, disruption, and destruction, or carting away of INEC voting materials; towards the end of polls, it changed to the abduction of our personnel with our BVAS, ballot papers, and result sheets.”

The REC also confirmed the incidences of violence and snatching of ballot boxes in some areas, adding that the abducted persons were blindfolded and forcefully taken to an unknown destination.

“We received the reports of incidences of violence and disruption of votes in some polling units and attacks on our personnel,” he added. “So far, no casualty has been reported and the security (agencies) have been up and doing in rescuing some of our staff who were trapped within the crisis areas.

“We remain grateful to them and pray they sustain the tempo till the end of the day. We have received SOS from some of our ad-hoc staff who were abducted, blindfolded, and taken to unknown destinations where they are compelled to thumbprint the ballot papers. Our situation room has similarly received several complaints alluding to the same (reports) from the general public.”

While the number of those kidnapped has yet to be ascertained, Ezeonu appealed to the individuals or group responsible for the abduction of the INEC ad-hoc officials to release them unconditionally

He stressed that the commission was not ready and would never take results that do not tally with accredited voters from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine.

“We wish to reassure the general public that the results manufactured from unknown places will not be collated. The number of votes cast must tally with the number of accredited voters, as shown by the BVAS for such a result to be authenticated,” the REC stated.

The election held on Saturday was also held in three other states, including Cross River (Ogoja/Ayala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency).

INEC conducted the poll in Ondo (Akure South/North Federal Constituency) and Plateau (Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin (State Constituency).

