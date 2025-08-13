Gunmen kidnap four persons after Kwara community attack

Four residents of Gamalegi village in Kwara State were abducted by unknown gunmen who launched an attack in the rural community, causing villagers to flee for their safety.

The residents were captured while fleeing their homes for safety after the men, wielding sophisticated weapons, invaded the community without resistance from security agents.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to journalists after the incident disclosed that the armed men, suspected to be bandits, were swift with the raid before disappearing without a trace.

“It was chaos from start to finish. They came fast and left even faster, and there was no sign of security anywhere,” said one resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, to correspondents.

Although the men who carried out the criminal operation in the community located within the Lafiagi Emirate of Kwara North are yet to be identified, security agencies have begun a manhunt to track down the perpetrators and rescue the abducted individuals.

The incident, which took place in the late hours of Tuesday, marks the latest abduction carried out by unknown men in Kwara communities.

The previous night, gunmen attacked the Lade community, taking three people hostage. In the days prior, three others, including a one-year-old child, were abducted from Gbale village.

Four days ago, suspected bandits stormed the Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, killing two people, including a police officer, during a vigilante meeting.

Residents have expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity. “We are living in constant fear. Every night brings the possibility of attack,” one local lamented.

Community leaders are calling on both state and federal authorities to establish a stronger and sustained security presence.

Meanwhile, residents of Ganmu Ahileri, also in Ifelodun, have reportedly fled their homes after repeated attacks, despite earlier statements from police claiming the community remained secure.

With kidnappings and armed raids continuing unabated, local communities are calling for urgent government intervention to restore safety and stability in Kwara North.