Gunmen kidnap four farmers after attacking community in Oyo

No fewer than four farmers were reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen during an attack on a farm settlement in the Okaka area in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State at the weekend.

As gathered, 10 other workers escaped through other routes within the farm after the gunmen stromed the premises demanding that everyone surrender to them.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the settlement midday, scaring passersby and other people in the neighbourhood with sporadic shootings.

It was learnt that the gunmen were dressed in army camouflage and threatened to kill any of the workers that failed to cooperate.

The gunmen who were armed with sophisticated weapons escaped with four farmers whose whereabouts are yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Also, the farmers’ abductors were yet to establish any contact with the relations of the abductees and management of the farm.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Adeniyi Adebisi, confirmed the abduction on Sunday and that security team has been deployed to go after gunmen the Oyo North Senatorial District.

Adebisi said that the need for the deployment was to ensure that all those abducted yesterday were rescued immediately from the gunmen.

He said a security team comprising police and the military has been dispatched to support the existing security architecture in the area.

The commissioner, in a statement made available to newsmen, appealed to the people of Ipapo to be calm in the wake of the fresh abduction of the four persons.

He stated that though the ugly incident happened outside the state farm settlement (Ipapo/Iseyin), the government prioritizes protection of life and properties of every resident of the State, farmers inclusive.

In the statement that was signed by Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, the Agriculture commissioner pledged that the government would take every step to safely return those abducted to their loved ones.

“The military team is expected to join the operation that is planned to not only rescue the victims but also ensure that appropriate actions are taken against the perpetrators,” the statement by the Commissioner for Information read.

“It is in pursuant of this that all security agencies in the State including the Nigerian Army have been mobilised to the area and are in hot pursuit of the criminals”.

He assured all that the State Government is collaborating with security agencies to rescue the abductees within the shortest possible time and prevent the reoccurrence of the sad event.

