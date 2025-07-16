Gunmen kidnap four family members in Niger

Tungan-Mangoro, a community in Niger State, was reportedly attacked by armed bandits, resulting in the abduction of four members of a single family in the densely populated village.

The attack occurred late at night when the armed assailants stormed a residential compound belonging to a prominent elder in the village, targeting the household and forcefully taking away four relatives during the violent operation, without any intervention from security agents.

The Guild learnt that the victims were taken from the home of Danlami, a respected community figure whose family members appeared to have been deliberately singled out.

Those abducted during the attack include Abbas Danlami, Jamila Dan’asibi, Samaila Dan’asibi, and Naja, whose ages have been kept confidential by family members.

The attackers reportedly arrived in large numbers, firing sporadically into the air and causing widespread panic in Tungan-Mangoro, located in the Nasko region of Niger State, before fleeing with the victims to an unknown destination.

The incident, described as terrifying by locals, sent shockwaves through the community, with many residents fleeing for safety as the attackers overpowered their target.

Although the motive behind the abduction remains unclear, the incident has led to renewed calls for enhanced security measures across the region.

In response, police operatives have launched a manhunt, combing surrounding forests and suspected hideouts in an effort to rescue the victims and apprehend the culprits.

Community leaders have also urged authorities to intensify surveillance and provide immediate intervention to prevent further attacks.