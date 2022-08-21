Gunmen kidnap four Catholic sisters during raid on Imo expressway

No fewer than four Catholic sisters have been reported kidnapped by gunmen in Umulolo community along Okigwe-Enugu Expressway in Imo State.

The Guild gathered that the sisters were going to attend a morning mass when the gunmen attacked their bus and kidnapped them.

Abduction of the victims were confirmed by the Secretary-General, The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate), Zita Ihedoro, through a statement made available newsmen on Sunday.

According to the statement, they were on the way to a morning mass when they were kidnapped. She identified the sisters as Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu, and Benita Agu. While praying for the unconditional release of the four sisters, the body called on all religious faithful to pray for the quick and safe return of the victims. Meanwhile, the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, said the command has gotten a report of the incident. He noted that the Commissioner of Police immediately drafted men from the anti-kidnapping unit to comb bushes along the area to ensure that the sisters are rescued as soon as possible.

