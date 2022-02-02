Gunmen kidnap five Zamfara varsity ASUU chairman’s relatives, other

No fewer than five relatives of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) of the Federal University of Gusau (FUGUS), Abdurrahman Adamu, and another staff of the institution were said to have been kidnapped by gunmen in the Zamfara State.

It was learnt that they were kidnapped when the gunmen stormed the chairman’s home in Damba Quarters, an outskirt of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Those abducted in the ASUU chairman’s house include his younger brother, a niece, a nephew, and two of his wives’ younger sisters.

As gathered, the gunmen stormed the apartment of the chairman in the quarters on Wednesday morning, kidnapped five relatives and took the other person from the next apartment.

The other person that was abducted by the gunmen has been identified as a staff in the bursary department of the tertiary institution.

“Five of them and one Abbas Umar who is his neighbour and also a staff of Bursary Department, Federal University Gusau,” the source disclosed.

A source from the institution disclosed that the ASUU chairman did not pass the night at home, and as such, he was not present when the raid took place.

When he was eventually reached for comments on the incident, Adamu disclosed that his entire house was ransacked and that the gunmen carted away several items.

According to him, the assailants met no resistance and that the police arrived at his home this morning, asked a few questions, and left.

The chairman added that the kidnappers were yet to contact him and any of the family member to demand for a ransom

The police spokesman, Muhammed Shehu said he will find out and give deeper insight as investigations get underway.

