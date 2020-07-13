Gunmen Kidnap ex-lawmaker, cleric In Taraba

A former Senator representing Taraba North senatorial district, Ambuno Zik-Sunday, and a cleric of Taraba Police Command’s Mosque, Mohammed Nuhu, have been kidnapped in the state.

The former lawmaker was abducted in his hometown Bachama community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba while paying homage to his people.

For Nuhu, his abductors stormed his house in Jalingo at the early hours on Monday and whisked him away immediately before residents could get wind of their action.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) David Misal, disclosure the act at the police command, Jalingo, while presenting cache of arms recovered from suspected bandits, and parading some tricycle thieves.

Misal, who assured residents that efforts were ongoing to rescue the lawmaker and the cleric, said that the arms were recovered following an intelligence report the command received.

According to him, when some bandits crossed from Karim Lamido LGA to Lau Council and sighted the police, they ran away into the bush and abandoned their motorcycles.

The police spokesman noted that while carrying out a search, 10 serviceable AK 47 rifles, 13 magazines, and 425 live ammunition were recovered.

“It believes that the arms recovered are purchased for the purpose of attacks, kidnappings as well as for distribution to criminal gangs across the state. I can assure you that the alleged dealers will be arrested”.

Also paraded were pharmacists who imported contraband drugs and were intercepted in a truck that arrived in Jalingo from Anambra state.

The police further revealed that the drugs intercepted contain codeine which has been banned by regulatory agencies in Nigeria, even as, the suspects confessed to have committed the crimes for which they were apprehended.

The Police Commissioner, Ahmed Azare, applauded the patriotic people of Taraba for supporting the police with useful information.

He urged members of the public to be more security conscious and promptly report to the police all criminal elements around their neighborhoods for necessary action.