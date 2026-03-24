Gunmen kidnap ECWA ex-chairman 7days retirement in Plateau

Suspected gunmen have abducted former board chairman of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Sunday Agang, just seven days after his retirement.

According to eyewitnesses and local reports, armed assailants stormed Prof. Agang’s residence and forcefully whisked him away to an unknown location.

The identities of the kidnappers, their motives, and whether a ransom has been demanded remain unclear.

Prof. Agang, a respected theologian and scholar, recently retired after decades of service. He previously held key leadership positions, including provost of the ECWA Theological Seminary, Jos, and the ECWA College of Education, Jos.

His retirement was widely celebrated within the church community in recognition of his contributions to theological education and church leadership.

Following his retirement, he ventured into politics, joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State. He cited the party’s commitment to good governance, democratic values, and transformational leadership as reasons for his decision.

Church authorities and community leaders have called on security agencies to act swiftly to secure his release. The incident highlights ongoing security challenges in parts of central Nigeria, particularly the threats facing religious leaders and communities.

Investigations are ongoing, and further updates are expected as authorities and church officials work to ensure Prof. Agang’s safe return.