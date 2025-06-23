Gunmen kidnap driver, 11 passengers inside Benue

Barely a week after Benue State was rocked by brutal attacks that left over 160 people dead, fresh fears have gripped residents following the abduction of a commercial driver and 11 passengers along the Otukpo–Otukpa Road in Okpokwu Local Government Area.

As gathered, the victims were traveling in a fully-loaded commercial bus operated by Benue Links Transport Company when the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the assailants ambushed the vehicle at Eke, a known flashpoint along the route, robbed all occupants of their personal belongings, and then marched them at gunpoint into the nearby forest.

Although initial reports were unclear about the number of abductees, security sources later confirmed that 11 passengers and the driver were taken.

Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Austin Agada, who was said to have alerted security agencies shortly after arriving at the scene, condemned the incident as “tragic and unacceptable.”

“We urge the security agencies to act swiftly and rescue the victims,” Agada said.

“The people of Benue State deserve better. The government must live up to its constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property,” he added.

Confirming the attack, the Benue State Police Command on Monday assured residents that efforts were underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

In response, a joint operation involving the police and other tactical units has been launched to track down the kidnappers and rescue the abducted individuals.

The latest incident comes on the heels of President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the state, during which he issued strong directives to security chiefs to end the violence plaguing Benue.

However, Sunday’s kidnapping has cast serious doubt on the effectiveness of those orders and renewed public concern over the deteriorating security situation.

Civil society organizations and community leaders have voiced their frustration, demanding urgent and concrete action from both federal and state authorities.

They argue that repeated government promises have yet to translate into improved safety for ordinary citizens, who continue to live under the persistent threat of banditry and kidnappings across the state.