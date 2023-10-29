Report on Interest
MetroNews

Gunmen kidnap cleric, two others in Taraba

By The Guild

The Sunday church services in Saint Ann’s Parish, Sarkin Kudu in the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State were reported to have been halted after gunmen stormed the religious premises and kidnapped a priest, Thaddeus Terhembe, from the church.

As gathered, the cleric was picked by the gunmen who were reported to have stormed the church premises

In a statement released on Sunday, the Diocese Communications Director. John Laikei, narrated that the clergyman was abducted inside his parish before the weekly Sunday service.

According to the statement, I am directed by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Most Rev Mark Nzukwein to inform the general public of the kidnap of one of our priests, Very Rev Fr Thaddeus Tarhembe.

“The sad event occurred in the early hours of Sunday 29th October, 2023 in the Reverend Fathers rectory of his parish.

“He is the Parish Priest of St Ann’s Parish, Sarkin Kudu and the Dean of Sarkin Kudu Deanery in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“We solicit for prayers from all people of good will for his safety and quick release by his abductors. May God bless you as you join us in fervent prayers for God’s intervention”.

In a related development, two persons are said to have been kidnapped in the Gulum axis of Jalingo, Taraba State capital, and their personal belongings were taken away as well.

The kidnappers stormed the house of their victim without interference and whisked them to an unknown destination through a bush path.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba State Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident.

