Gunmen kidnap cleric, nine worshippers inside Sokoto mosque

Gunmen believed to be bandits have kidnapped a cleric and several worshippers from a mosque in Bushe community, located in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

10 worshippers, including the cleric of the mosque, were taken captive during the assault which was confirmed by the state police on Friday.

The attackers were said to have raided the mosque yesterday while the congregation was observing the Subhi (pre-dawn) prayer inside the premises.

The state police command, in a press release to journalists, stated that its officers are actively working to secure the victims’ release.

The command noted that the assault was further verified through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the affected community.

The DPO reassured the public that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are making concerted efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted worshippers.