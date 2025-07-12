Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Niger community

A Catholic priest, Sunday Musa, has been abducted by suspected armed bandits after invading Samunaka village in Niger State.

The attackers, numbering about 20, were said to have stormed the village and begun shooting sporadically before whisking the cleric away to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 4:00 a.m yesterday in Samunaka, a community near Babanna in Borgu Local Government Area.

The police said they received information from the Officer-in-Charge of the Babanna Police Outstation, who immediately alerted tactical teams and local vigilantes in the area.

Efforts are currently ongoing to track the kidnappers and rescue the victim unhurt, while patrols have been intensified across vulnerable communities in the Babanna–Borgu axis.