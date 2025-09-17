Gunmen kidnap Benue Gov’s aide during trip to Abuja

The Special Assistant on Youth and Media Mobilization to the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, Krayzeetee Terver, has been abducted by a group of armed men suspected to be bandits.

He was reportedly on his way to Abuja when the assailants ambushed his vehicle and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Terver’s wife on Wednesday, disclosed that her husband managed to confirm the abduction in a distress call he placed shortly after the attack.

According to her, during the brief call, he asked that his mother be informed of the situation before abruptly hanging up.

Efforts to reach him afterward through phone calls, messages, and social media have been unsuccessful, deepening concerns about his safety and whereabouts.

As of press time, security agencies have yet to issue an official statement regarding the abduction, and details about the exact location and circumstances remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Terver’s family, colleagues, and well-wishers have appealed to security operatives to act swiftly to ensure his safe return.

MORE DETAILS COMING.