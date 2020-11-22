Gunmen kidnap APC chairman in Nasarawa

Report on Interest
By News Desk

By The Guild

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Philips Shekwo, was said to have been kidnapped by gunmen from his residence.

As learnt, the gunmen invaded Shekwo’s residence at the early hours on Sunday and took the APC chairman away to an unknown destination.

Confirming the abduction, Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, told newsmen that the law enforcement agency has launched a search and rescue operation of the APC Chieftain.

The abduction of Shekwo came days after district head of Gidan Zaki village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Haruna Kuye, and his son were killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

