Gunmen kidnap APC chairman in Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the Chairman, Ekiti chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotoso, in the state.

Omotoso was said to have been kidnapped by the gunmen who had waited for him to arrive and was taken away in their own vehicle.

As gathered, he was attacked on Saturday evening while driving along Agbado Ekiti– Imesi Ekiti Road.

APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said that the state party chairman was driving in his car along the road when the incident happened.

Dipe said, “The chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road.

“The gunmen shot at one of the tyres of the car. He was taken into a Toyota Hilus van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have.

“It happened in the evening, we got the information at about 6pm. The security agencies – police and Amotekun – have been alerted, they are all working on it,” the APC spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

