Gunmen kidnap another Catholic priest in Kaduna

Another priest of a Catholic Church, Emmanuel Silas, has been reported kidnapped by bandits in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the cleric was kidnapped from the church in Zambina axis of the state and worshippers were said to be waiting for his abductors to contacted them.

The Guild gathered that Silas was taken away from the church at the early hours of Monday, barely two weeks after the priest in charge of the Kaduna Polytechnic Catholic community, Vitus Borogo, was killed on his farm in Kujama, Chikun Local Government area of the state.

Speaking on the abduction, the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident, describing it as worrisome.

Okolo noted that they were able to know about the incident when the priest did not show up for the early morning mass.

He, however, solicits the prayers for the immediate and safe release of the Kidnapped priest from the gunmen that abducted him from the church.

According to him, the Catholic Community will use all available legal means to ensure the release of the kidnapped Reverend Father.

The Kaduna State Government and the Police Command were yet to speak on the abduction of the cleric from the church in the state.

