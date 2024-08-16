Gunmen kidnap Anambra commissioner, wife after killing aide in Kogi

Anambra State Commissioner for Youths Development, Patrick Aghamba, and his wife have been kidnapped by gunmen en route to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Before the abduction, it was gathered that the gunmen killed the commissioner’s aide identified as Kpajie Offiah.

As learnt, the deceased, who was traveling with them, was before his death a stalwart of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

According to reports, they were on their way to Abuja for the wedding of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s daughter taking place on Saturday, August 17th, when they were kidnapped at the Kogi axis of the route.

The spokesperson for the Anambra Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, told newsmen on Friday that the case has been escalated to other police formations for possible action, saying the incident happened in another state.

The Press Secretary to the State Governor, Christian Aburime, said the government was yet to find out the exact location where the incident happened as Ubiaja, Edo State, was mentioned as well as Kogi State.