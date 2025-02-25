Gunmen kidnap Abuja FCMB staff, demand N30M as ransom

A senior staff of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Muhammed Ajoge, has been reported kidnapped by gunmen along the Abuja-Lokoja expressway.

Ajoge, who was deployed the bank branch in Wuse II, Federal Capital Territory Abuja, was said to have been abducted by the gunmen after leaving the country’s seat of power for his hometown, Kogi State.

The Guild learnt on Tuesday that the young financial expert was kidnapped barely three days ago at about 2pm while traveling alone to Okene to visit his father

Ajoge, who recently lost his mother, was said to have been intercepted by the kidnappers who stopped his vehicle, forced him out, and led banker into the forest at gunpoint.

A member of the family, who doesn’t want to be identified, confirmed the abduction to newsmen, saying the development has further brought an untold stress on them.

The source added that the banker’s kidnappers have since contacted his wife using his mobile phone, demanding a ₦30 million ransom.

However, an initial ₦5 million offer from the family was reportedly rejected by the gunmen who mandated that the money be paid as demanded.

When asked about the bank’s role in securing his release, colleagues at FCMB clarified that Ajoge’s trip was personal, not an official assignment.

As a result, the bank cannot take full responsibility for negotiations or police investigations without the family’s authorization.

Responding to a private inquiry on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, FCMB stated:

“Thank you for reaching out. Please be assured that we take this matter very seriously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Ajoge and his family, and we remain hopeful for his safe return. This is receiving urgent attention.”

As of the time of this report, the police have yet to issue a statement or confirm any efforts to secure his release. The silence from security agencies raises concerns about the growing insecurity along the Abuja-Lokoja highway, which has become a hotspot for kidnappings.