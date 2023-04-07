Gunmen kidnap 60 villagers in Zamfara, Katsina

No fewer than 60 persons were reported abducted by gunmen that attacked communities on the borderlines of Zamfara and Katsina states.

The abducted victims were from the Kucheri, Wanzamai, and Danwuri communities of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, and Yankara town in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incidents were said to have occurred on Friday when the terrorists were moving from Sububu Forest in Zamfara State to neighbouring Birnin-Gwari Forest in Kaduna State.

Although Police Command was yet to confirm the incident, it was gathered that the terrorists were fleeing from Zamfara territory due to heavy military bombardment that led to the killing of over 100 bandits within the week.

A resident of Tsafe, Ahmad Kucheri, told newsmen that the fleeing bandits who suffered heavy casualties from the military were abducting people they sight along their way out of the state.

He said most of the people abducted were picked inside their various farms, some children that were fetching firewood and local fertilizers in the bush, and some workers in local mining sites.

“The bandits were moving from Sububu Forest to Birnin-Gwari side. So, they see people in the bush fetching firewood, they picked them, some children that are picking local fertilizers, some that are doing mining work, they gathered all of them and moved them to Birnin-Gwari side to Niger State,” he said.

“They did not shoot or kill anybody, they just gathered people and not only children but anybody also they see along their way.”

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command, CSP Mohammed Shehu, did not respond to several calls or text messages sent to him.

