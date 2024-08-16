Gunmen kidnap 20 medical students in Benue

About 20 medical students have been kidnapped by gunmen in Otukpo Local Government area in Benue State while enroute Enugu state for a program.

As gathered, the victims were kidnapped by gunmen when their vehicle passed through the Otukpo Local Government area of the state.

It was learnt that the students were travelling in a convoy of two buses and were coming from the northern part of the country when they ran into the ambush at about 5:30 pm.

The Public Relations Officer of the Benue Police Command, Sewuese Anene, who narrated that on Friday that the abduction occurred yesterday in the state.

“Yes, it happened yesterday, Thursday evening around 5:30 pm. The Medical students were said to be travelling from Jos axis and were heading to Enugu in two buses, for a programme when they were kidnapped around the Otukpo area,” he said.

“Though I cannot tell which university they were from, they were medical students in transit. I am yet to receive full details of the incident but I can assure you that investigation into the matter has already commenced.”

In the past six years, the federal highway from Otukpo through Ugbokolo in the Okpokwu Local Government Area down to Odoba and Otukpa in Ogbadibu Local Government Area has become one of Nigeria’s dangerous roads to travel due to the notorious kidnap syndicate controlling the thick forests and vast ungoverned spaces.

About six weeks ago, the management team of the Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo, led by the Rector was kidnapped on that axis. This was aside from several other victims including Catholic priests and many other kidnapping cases of motorists with little or no effort to tame the menace.