Gunmen kidnap 12 female farmers in Borno

No fewer than 12 female farmers have been abducted by gunmen while returning from their farmland in Mussa district, Askira-Uba Local Government area of Borno State.

It was learnt that the gunmen shot in the air to prevent the local vigilantes from obstructing their operations in the community.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, said the command has launched an Investigation into the issue minutes after receiving information on the abduction yesterday.

He said, “There was an abduction yesterday in Askira-Uba. 12 females were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists when they were coming back from the farm.”

“The details are still sketchy, but I can confirm that efforts are underway” he assured, adding that “when done, it will be made public.:

Residents in the area expressed concern over the incident, urging authorities to expedite action towards securing their release

A resident who pleaded not to be identified told PUNCH Online that, “The news got to us at 5 pm yesterday, when their relatives could not tell their whereabouts

“As a community, we have notified our elected representatives and traditional leaders, including security agencies.”

The incident followed the rising cases of abduction in the country, with states including Kebbi, Kwara and Niger still having some school students in bandits’ den.