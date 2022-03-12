Gunmen kidnap 11 villagers in Katsina

No fewer than 11 persons were reported to have been kidnapped by gunmen during an attack in Shinfida village, Katsina State.

They were said to have been abducted by the gunmen while fleeing the village to a refugee camp for safety after their village came under attack by a group of gunmen suspected to be bandits in Jibia Local Government.

It was learnt that those kidnapped by gunmen virtually lack the capacity to leave at the time dozens of residents were fleeing the village to safety due to their physical strength and some health challenges.

During the attack, about seven children were said to have died during a stampede that occurred while fleeing the community after the gunmen stormed the village and started shooting sporadically.

Narrating their ordeal on Saturday, resident said that the gunmen stormed Shinfida village yesterday evening and disrupted all activities.

The residents stated that the earlier plan they heard was that the gunmen planned to set the houses ablaze at about 7am on Saturday.

The source called on the relevant authorities to come to the aid of the people, including sending security personnel to the village to protect the residents and salvage what could be left of their properties.

A resident of the area, Abdulrazak Ahmad, blamed the incident on withdrawal of soldiers serving in a joint security task force from the area.

Ahmad said the withdrawn soldiers were initially stationed at the Government Secondary School in Shinfida – about 27 kilometres from Jibia town.

Although the police authorities in Katsina have yet to confirm the incident, bandits have attacked several communities in Katsina recently, one of which claimed the lives of two security personnel in Jibia Local Government Area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

