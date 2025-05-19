Gunmen kidnap 10 worshippers inside church in Kebbi

A group of armed men suspected to be members of the infamous Lakura gang have launched a violent assault on a church in Kebbi State, kidnapping 10 worshippers during a service.

The victims, who had gathered for worship, were seized midway into the service and taken at gunpoint into the surrounding forest before security operatives could respond.

As gathered, the attackers stormed the church premises on motorcycles during a morning service, firing shots indiscriminately to instil fear and chaos before whisking the congregants away into the nearby forest.

An eyewitness and survivor, Ezekiel Danjuma, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the assailants arrived in large numbers and quickly surrounded the church.

“It was a terrifying experience. They began shooting as they forced their way into the building. Some of us escaped through the back, but many others were taken,” Danjuma told the reporter.

The attack, which occurred in Zagami village in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, has thrown the typically peaceful farming settlement into shock and sorrow.

Zagami is one of the communities in Kebbi South Senatorial District, which comprises seven local councils: Danko/Wasagu, Fakai, Ngaski, Sakaba, Shanga, Yauri, and Zuru.

As of the time this report was compiled, police authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Meanwhile, concerned residents are calling on the Kebbi State Government and security agencies to intensify rescue efforts and strengthen security across vulnerable communities to prevent future attacks.