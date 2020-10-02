Gunmen invade bank in Ekiti

Activities at a commercial bank, Wema Bank, were said to have been halted on Friday when gunmen invaded its branch at Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government, Ekiti State.

The gunmen were said to have arrived at the bank at about 3.30pm in two vehicles and that they shot in the air to scare away motorist and traders within the axis before destroying the bank security doors with explosives devices to gain access.

As gathered, the gunmen, who were said to be six men, concluded their operations less than an hour within the premises and left after releasing several gun shots in the air to scare motorists and other residents that might wanted to disrupt their movement from the scene.

Resident, who witnessed the invasion, alleged the Nigerian Police, Ekiti Command did not respond inspite of several calls and messages sent to the law enforcement agency.

The residents added that their expectation was that the police station in Igede Ekiti, which was less than 500 meters to the financial institution, and a police check point that was less than a kilometre away to the scene would respond and prevent the robbers from escaping, but none came until after the robbers left.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Sunday Abutu, assured the financial institution and residents that the law enforcement agency would apprehend the suspects and prosecute them accordingly.

Abutu, who disclosed that a manhunt for the perpetrator commenced immediately after receiving information, stressed that Ekiti was not a safe haven for robbers.

“We got a distress call from Iyin Ekiti about the robbery and we immediately dispatched our men and officers to the place. I want to confirm to you that the robbers are being chased as I speak with you and the determination is to effect their arrest”.