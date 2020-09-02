Gunmen invade Abiola’s house in Lagos, family in panic

The family of late Chief Moshood Abiola, acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 election, was said to be in panic after gunmen stormed his Ikeja home and allegedly tortured occupants of the building in Lagos.

Also, the gunmen were said to have carted away property worth millions naira and undisclosed cash collected from the family members during the attack.

It was learnt that during the attack on late business mogul’s house, the gunmen ransacked the home and left with valuable items belonging to the family of the late presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The family through a statement signed by Tundun Abiola, on Wednesday, said that the family was subjected to extreme emotional torture and harassment during the attack that lasted for several minutes yesterday night.

According to the family, the police has since been informed, crime scene examined and investigated to aid arrest of the culprits.

“We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident. We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity”.

Efforts to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, for comment through Short messages (SMS) and calls proved abortive.