Gunmen invade Abiola’s house, cart away valuables in Lagos

Property worth millions naira and undisclosed worth of cash were said to have been carted away by gunmen from the home of late Chief Moshood Abiola, acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 election in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed home of the late business mogul in Ikeja and were said to have subjected the deceased family members to extreme emotional torture and harassment.

As gathered, the gunmen invaded and ransacked the house, carting away cash and other valuable items belonging to the family of the late presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The family through a statement signed by Tundun Abiola, on Wednesday, said that the family was subjected to extreme emotional torture and harassment during the attack that lasted for several minutes yesterday night.

According to the family, the police has since been informed, crime scene examined and investigated to aid arrest of the culprits.

“We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident. We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity”.

Efforts to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, for comment through Short messages (SMS) and calls proved abortive.