Gunmen free over 100 inmates from Congo prison

No fewer than over 100 inmates have escaped following an attack on a prison facility in the eastern Congolese city of Butembo by an armed terrorist group.

Two police officers were said to have been killed and part of the prison was damaged by fire during the attack by Mai-Mai militiamen.

The Army’s spokeperson in Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province, Antony Mwalushayi said that he did not know how many prisoners had escaped.

Meanwhile, Butembo Mayor, Mowa Baeki-Telly said the escaped inmates were in their hundreds and appealed to residents to help round them up.

“If there is an escapee, he should not be burned – do not kill him. bring him here to us so that we can put him back in prison,” he said.

As gathered, Mai-Mai comprises several armed groups which originally banded together to resist two invasions by Rwandan forces in the late 1990s.

They have since morphed into a variety of ethnic-based militia, including hardline secessionists.

Escapes are said to be common from Congo’s overcrowded and poorly secured prisons. In 2020, armed men freed more than 1,300 prisoners in the eastern city of Beni.

