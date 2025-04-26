Gunmen disrupt pro-Wike rally in Bayelsa

Tensions escalated in the Bayelsa State capital on Saturday, April 26, 2025, as gunshots rang out at a rally organized by NEW Associates, a group loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The event, coordinated by George Turnah, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was abruptly disrupted when unidentified gunmen opened fire, causing panic among attendees.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as participants and bystanders fled for safety. Security operatives swiftly intervened to restore order, and normalcy was eventually returned to the venue. Despite the incident, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, Secretary of NEW Associates in Bayelsa State, asserted that the rally would proceed as planned.

The rally had previously faced legal challenges. On April 5, 2025, the High Court of Bayelsa State issued an interim injunction restraining the organizers from conducting any political assembly in the state, citing concerns over potential unrest.

The incident underscores the deepening political rift between supporters of Minister Wike and the Bayelsa State government, led by Governor Douye Diri. Governor Diri had earlier expressed opposition to the rally, warning that it could import instability from neighboring Rivers State, where Wike holds significant influence.

As investigations continue, authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the source of the gunfire. The situation remains fluid, with residents of Yenagoa on edge amid the heightened political climate.