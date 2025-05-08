Gunmen deny seven Kwara indigenes freedom after receiving N14M ransom

Seven Kwara State indigenes abducted by gunmen have remained in their abductors den days after their families paid the abductors ₦14 million ransom to secure their release.

In addition to the ₦14 million ransom, the abductors received a bag of rice, twelve chickens, and mobile phone recharge cards.

However on Thursday, it was learnt that after collecting these items, the kidnappers have reportedly demanded an additional ₦10 million, further prolonging the ordeal for the victims and their families .

This came barely two weeks after they were abducted by the gunmen while travelling from Abuja to Offa in a Sienna bus operated by Olumoh Express when they were ambushed near Eleyin village via Isanlu-Isin in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

Two children who were in the vehicle at the time of the abduction were left behind and later rescued by the police. The whereabouts of the remaining seven individuals, including the driver, were still unknown.

Efforts to contact the spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, for comments on the situation have been unsuccessful.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in Kwara State, where kidnapping for ransom has become increasingly prevalent, causing distress among residents and travelers alike.