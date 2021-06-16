Gunmen behead security guard after attacking Imo lawmaker’s residence

The Nigerian Police Force, Imo State Command has confirmed that gunmen invaded the country home of a lawmaker representing Orsu constituency in the state’s House of Assembly, Ekene Nnodimele, and beheaded a security guard on duty in the compound.

The security guard was said to have met his untimely death while trying to foil the attack during a confrontation with the assailants who invaded the building at about 1.00 am on Wednesday.

Confirming the development to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday., the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause and perpetrators of the attack and bring them to book.

According to him, we can confirm that there was an attack on the country home of Nnodimele, resulting in the death of a security guard on duty who appeared to have been beheaded.

“Also, the country home of the immediate past Attorney General of the state, Cyprian Akaolisa, was also attacked and investigation is also ongoing,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen in his hometown, Obibi, Awo – Idemili community, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo, Nnodimele also confirmed that a security guard on duty in his compound was beheaded.

Nnodimele said that the guard, attached to a private security firm met his death when he tried to resist the armed hoodlums, adding that the attack was surprising as his constituents were neither violent nor rancorous.

He urged security operatives to beef up security of lives and property in the LGA and unravel circumstances surrounding the attack.

“It was very shocking news to me because my aged parents were there. It is not in our culture to take or end life arbitrarily so I believe it is the handiwork of foreign mercenaries and I leave everything to Almighty God.

“My security man was not just killed but was beheaded. I call on security operatives to strengthen security in Orsu LGA and ensure that lives and property are protected,” he said.

He further pledged continued support for the state government while urging his constituents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with law enforcement agencies so as to return peace to the area.

