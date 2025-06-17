Gunmen attacks can’t disrupt our policies, programs- Plateau Gov

Amid ongoing security concerns, the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has declared that no amount of violence will stand in the way of his administration’s commitment to delivering key policies and developmental programs across the state.

Mutfwang emphasized that the attacks, though troubling, would not deter his administration from staying on course with its developmental goals.

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, the governor reaffirmed his government’s commitment to restoring peace and rebuilding public trust in Plateau, which has witnessed repeated outbreaks of violence in recent years.

According to Mutfwang, his administration has made substantial progress in addressing the security challenges facing the state through strengthened collaboration with federal authorities and the deployment of enhanced security measures.

He noted that both military and community-based approaches were being employed to confront insurgents and restore law and order.

“We have made significant progress. As a government, we will not allow insecurity to define Plateau,” Mutfwang stated, highlighting the steps being taken to restore normalcy and promote economic recovery.

Among the key initiatives mentioned was the reactivation of Operation Rainbow, a community-driven security outfit, now re-staffed with over 600 trained personnel.

The government has also launched a new Plateau Special Activities Centre designed to monitor movement and threats across all 17 local government areas of the state.

Mutfwang expressed confidence that the situation was improving, citing growing public trust and renewed investor interest.

“People are beginning to feel safe again. Hotels in Jos are getting overbooked. Jos is becoming a transit city once more,” he added.

On the economic front, the governor pointed to major infrastructure investments aimed at reducing the cost of living and improving mobility.

These include the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Value-Jet to boost air travel between Jos and Abuja, as well as plans to revamp the Jos–Kuru rail line.

In addition, the state government has introduced a subsidized intra-city bus service, reducing transport costs for residents by as much as 80 percent.

“The removal of fuel subsidy has placed a burden on our people. We have responded with practical measures such as the Tin City Metro service, which has slashed transportation fares and saved residents thousands of naira every month,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang also called on citizens to support the government’s efforts by sharing credible information and resisting the influence of those he described as enemies of progress.

The state has been a flashpoint of violence, with major attacks such as the December 2023 killings in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas, where over 200 people were reportedly killed by suspected armed herders.

Mutfwang reiterated that these acts of violence were part of a wider plot to instill fear, displace communities, and perpetuate poverty.

“We will not be silent. We will rebuild, restore hope, and show the world that Plateau is greater than its challenges,” the governor declared.