Gunmen attack UBA bank, shoot security guard, others in Delta

Pandemonium broke out in the Ughelli axis of Delta State after gunmen attacked a commercial bank, UBA, branch, and shot the security guard during the attack.

Also, the gunmen attacked customers and vandalised their vehicles parked within the bank premises

It was learnt that the attack occurred on Friday when the gunmen, who rode in a Toyota Venza, stormed the bank to attack their target.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the gunmen trailed the yet-to-identified unidentified customer to the bank premises, before shooting sporadically to scare everyone away from the scene.

Witnesses said that the customer had yet to enter the banking hall when the gunmen struck and eventually made away with three ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags containing money.

In the ensuing melee, the bank’s private security guard and two others were said to have sustained gunshot injuries from the hoodlums who were reportedly armed with sophisticated ammunition and operated unchallenged before zooming off the bank premises.

It was gathered that the incident caused panic among customers and residents of Isoko Road in Otovwodo in Ughelli.

A video obtained by The Guild, vehicles riddled with gunshots were seen outside the bank with their owners examining the extent of damage on them.