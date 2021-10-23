Gunmen attack prison, free inmates in Oyo

Dozens of gunmen were reported to have attacked the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town, Oyo State, and set inmates serving different jail terms free from the facilities.

As gathered, the gunmen attacked the correctional facility, engaged security officials stationed at the centre and overpowered them before setting the inmates free.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who were armed with sophisticated weapons, carried out the attack on the correctional centre at about 10 p.m yesterday when the security around it had been relaxed.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) for Oyo, Olanrewaju Anjorin, Saturday, confirmed the attack on Abolongo custodial centre, saying efforts were ongoing to re-arrest the fleeing inmates.

“Yes. It has been confirmed that the attack actually happened. And right now, the comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and other top officers are assessing the situation,” he added.

The attack in Oyo came barely one month after gunmen stormed Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in Kabba, Kogi State, and set 240 inmates free from the facilities.

It would be recalled that the attackers in their numbers arrived at the custodial centre, heavily armed, and immediately engaged the guards in a fierce gun battle.

