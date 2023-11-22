Report on Interest
Man bags 15 years jail term over contract scam

NNPC lists oil sector deregulation benefits, others

Police rescue 14 kidnapped victims, recover two AK47 rifles …

Gunmen attack police headquarters in Adamawa

By News desk

By The Guild

The Adamawa Police headquarters was reported to have been attacked by gunmen who were alleged to have been on reprisal attack on the Command.

As gathered, the deafening gunshots sounds during attack on the Command was said to have caused panic among residents in Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the attack lasted for several minutes with both parties exchanging gunshots during the attack.

Meanwhile, source claim that the gunmen, who wore military uniforms during the attack on Wednesday, were on a revenge mission, following the alleged killing of an officer by the police.

The Spokespersons, Adamawa Police Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack, but said that the policemen at the headquarters repelled the gunmen.

According to him, the attack was repelled, but the identities of those behind it was unknown.

