Gunmen attack Obi, ADC chieftains in Edo

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Edo State on Tuesday, alongside other senior members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, said armed assailants opened fire on Obi and his supporters during the formal defection of Olumide Akpata to the ADC in Benin City.

The group had reportedly traveled from the ADC secretariat to the residence of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun when the gunfire erupted.

“At the formal declaration of Olumide Akpata into the ADC, armed individuals followed us from the Secretariat to Chief Oyegun’s residence. They fired at the gate and destroyed several vehicles in what appears to have been a failed assassination attempt. Democracy is in danger,” Tanko said.

He warned that the attack poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic space and called on security agencies to act swiftly to protect political actors.

As of press time, security authorities had not confirmed any casualties or arrests related to the incident.