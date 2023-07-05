Gunmen attack Niger monarch’s palace, stole millions of naira

No fewer than two palace guards were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds when gunmen attacked the palace of the emir of Minna, in Niger State.

As gathered, the gunmen on arrival at the palace entrance shot sporadically in the air to scare the monarch and his aide, forcing the guards to open the gates for them.

Although they gained entrance into the premises but the gunmen could not penetrate the last gate that would afford them the opportunity to kidnap the monarch after gaining access through two gates.

It was learnt that the gunmen, after realising the time wasted before accessing the two gates decided to go after the cashier and carted away millions of Naira.

Reacting over the development, the State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has condemned the gunmen attack on the cashier of the Emir of Minna, Ibrahim Sani.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, yesterday, described the incident as unfortunate and the height of disregard to traditional institution.

He said his administration will not fold its hands and allow criminals inflict pains and sorrow on innocent residents of the state.

According to him, “this is highly unfortunate to have this kind of situation not just in the state capital but at the the Emir’s Palace.

“My administration will not condone this act. I charge the security agencies to investigate and fish out the criminals with a view to prosecuting them”, he said.

Governor Umaru Bago who sympathized with the Emir of Minna, Alh. Dr. Umar Farouk Bahago over the robbery attack, prayed God to grant the two Palace Aids quick recovery.

Earlier, the secretary of the emirate council of the town, Garba Kuta, narrated that the robbers stole an undisclosed amount of money meant for members of the council from the cashier of the council, Ibrahim Sani.

Kuta that he was with the emir when they heard gunshots outside the palace.

“We thought it was children that were playing. Even the emir did not think the shots were fired by armed robbers until I went out and heard shouting,” he added.

The secretary noted that the robbers gained access through the first and second gates of the palace but could not enter the main palace.

According to him, two palace guards were shot – one in the leg and the other on the chest. He said they are being treated at a nearby hospital.

Kuta said the police have visited the palace and promised to investigate the robbery attack.

