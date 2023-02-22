Gunmen attack lawmaker’s television, radio stations in Rivers

Less than three days before the 2023 general election, gunmen were reported to have attacked a popular Radio Station, Wish FM 99.5, and the Atlantic Television Network owned by a House of Representatives member, Chinyere Igwe, in Rivers State.

It was learnt that the stations in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area were attacked by the gunmen with explosive devices, disrupting activities within the media firm.

On Wednesday, it was gathered that the gunmen stormed the premises around 8:40pm and vandalised some equipment and property in the facility which houses the two media outfits.

Igwe, who was among the lawmakers said to be against the governor, Nyesom Wike, on the choice of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

The lawmaker stated that the facilities that were destroyed by the gunmen could be replaced but his joy was that none of his staff was killed during the attack.

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she had yet to get the report of the incident, but promised to find out from the Divisional Police Officer and give our reporter feedback.

