Gunmen attack Labour Party guber candidate after debate in Osun

Ahead of Saturday governorship election in Osun State, gunmen were reported to have attacked the home of Labour Party guber candidate and former Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, vandalising property worth millions of naira, hours after participating in a debate with other candidates.

As gathered, the gunmen storm his house in llobu, Irepodun Local Government area of Osun State, shooting sporadically on the building, forcing the occupants to run for safety including the governorship candidate.

It was learnt that the gunmen arrived at the former lawmaker’s house at about 2 am on Monday and shot without been repelled by any of the security agencies in the state..

Lasun, who confirmed the attack while briefing reporters on Monday, hours after the incident was reported to have taken place, disclosed that the building is located in Oke Ima area of Ilobu, his hometown.

He explained that the assailants invaded his house very early in the morning and began to shoot sporadically.

The governorship candidate believes the attacked came with the intention of harming him, stressing that they shot repeatedly.

According to him, a team of police operatives has been drafted to his house and has since inspected the scene and taken custody of evidence.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

