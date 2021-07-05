Gunmen attack Kaduna school, kidnap several students

In apparent continuous attacks on citadels of leaernig across Northern Nigeria, gunmen have again abducted several students after invading a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The school, identified as Bethel Baptist School, located along Kaduna – Kachia road, was said to have been attacked by the unspecified gunmen during the early hours of Monday.

As gathered, the gunmen who stormed the learning facility in a gestapo style were said to have been shooting sporadically into the air to scare away possible rescuers before kidnapping the students.

The Guild learnt that four of the kidnapped students escaped while the rest were taken away by their assailants to an unknown destination.

Confirming the development, The Kaduna State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, said that a joint security team comprising the Police, Army and others have rescued 17 of the abducted students.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that there was an incident at the school but the joint security team comprising the Police, Army and others have rescued 17 students.

“We cannot say this is the number of students kidnapped for now. As soon as that information is available, we will issue a statement,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

