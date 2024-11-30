Gunmen attack El Kanemi Warriors on Jos-Bauchi road, players injure

Players and.members of the technical crew of the Borno State-based football club, El-Kanemi Warriors, have sustained varying degrees of injuries after gunmen their bus along Jos-Bauchi road.

The attack occurred while the team was returning to Maiduguri after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Ikorodu City in Lagos, in one of the NPFL Matchday 14 mid-week fixtures.

The team was attacked by armed men along the Jos-Bauchi road around 2:00 am on Saturday,

Some players were confirmed injured by the armed robbers, who took valuables, including phones and money, from players and coaching crew.

The injured players were taken to a nearby hospital in Bauchi, where they received treatment and, according to the report, they are now in stable condition.

It was also learnt that no life was lost during the attack but the incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of football teams travelling for matches in Nigeria.

According to a witness in the bus, “The thing is that the team bus developed a fault in Jos instead of us spending the night in Jos, they insisted we move because of the weekend game, and we left Jos just some minutes past midnight.”

El-Kanemi Warriors are currently 4th on the log with 22 points and will be facing Bayelsa Utd this weekend if the match will still go ahead after this latest development.