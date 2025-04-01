31.5 C
Lagos
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
spot_img
National

Gunmen attack Edo national park after hunter’s murder

0
2

In retaliation over a hunter’s murder, gunmen have allegedly attacked the National Park security post, destroying property worth millions of Naira in Edo State.

The hunter, identified as Timi Jimoh, was alleged to have been killed, and his body was found with a single barrel gun around the national park.While recovering the deceased body, his colleagues alleged that there were signs of violence and burns, which indicated that the former hunter was killed.

On Monday, The Guild learnt that the attack occurred yesterday when a group of armed individuals, believed to be Ijaw youths from Inikorogha, launched a violent attack on a security post near Okomu National Park. 

According to sources, The group, armed with dangerous weapons, destroyed various properties, including houses, mattresses, doors, windows, plantain crops, and a water tank. This act of destruction came in response to the death of Jimoh, who was found dead on March 29, 2025, with visible signs of violence on his body. 

After perpetrating the act, the gunmen fled the scene to avoid any confrontation with the law enforcement officers’ arrival.

A Police sources said that the authorities have yet to determine the full circumstances surrounding his death, and investigations are ongoing. 

According to him, the property destruction has been documented, and investigations are underway to track down those responsible.

Previous article
Natasha turns down police order on Kogi rally
Next article
Man dies during military, bandits clash in Sokoto

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.