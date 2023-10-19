Gunmen attack Cross River prison, kill guard

Activities around the Afokang Federal Prison in Cross River State were reported to have been halted after gunmen attacked the facility to set free some inmates serving different jail terms free.

The efforts, it was learnt, did not yield any result, after they were prevented by the guards stationed at the entrance to prevent jail breaks and external interference with inmates.

During the face-off, one of the guards was reported to have been killed by the gunmen before leaving the prison premises.

After killing the guard, it was learnt on Thursday that the militants took away the deceased’s gun after they could not gain access to the prison yard but only operated at the main gate.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the attack occurred around 9pm yesterday when activities around the correctional facility was expected to have reduced.

“We heard gunshots. We knew it came from the prison. Then there was stampede. It was after those who shot had gone that we were told that an officer was killed.”

The Public Relations Officer of Cross River State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, DSC Effanga Etim, confirmed the incident, but did not go into details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

