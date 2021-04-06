Gunmen attack another Imo Police station after Osinbajo, IGP visit

Few hours after Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, Imo State capital on Tuesday, unidentified gunmen have attacked another police facility and set it on fire.

While the gunmen attacked the state’s police command and correctional center yesterday, the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters was their port of call today.

The attack on the divisional police facility was coming barely 24 hours after attacked the Owerri Correctional facility and freed over 1800 inmates.

Aside from the freed inmates, the hoodlums also freed detained suspects at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

Meanwhile, the outgoing police boss had visited the state following attacks on the Imo State Police Command headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Prison.

Speaking during his visit, Adamu charged officers of the command not to be deterred by the ugly incident but rather summon up courage and ensure perpetrators of the act were arrested and prosecuted.

“Those who are attacking police officers and other security agents, as well as secure facilities, should not think that they will get away with it. Never!” he had said.